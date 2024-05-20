Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.25

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 53240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 388,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

