Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.02

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.02 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 41814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 149.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $2,024,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

