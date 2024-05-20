D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,229 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $64,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,190. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average of $152.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.