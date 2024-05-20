Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.09

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 20029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 126.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 148.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 64.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Articles

