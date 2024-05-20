Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.36

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1813390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $512.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

