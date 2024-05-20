Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. 11,588,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 31,113,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tilray by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tilray by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

