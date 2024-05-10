Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Lowered to C$10.25

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$8.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$9.92. The stock has a market cap of C$487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.47.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4749859 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.07, for a total value of C$117,910.00. Also, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979. Company insiders own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

