Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.21

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 66685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,661,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,470 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,716,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 377,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 204,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

