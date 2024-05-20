Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,553. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

