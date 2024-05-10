CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Scotiabank

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

CF opened at $74.31 on Monday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $193,145,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $160,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 98.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 891,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 441,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.