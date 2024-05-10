Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -305.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.65. Vertex has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.44 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,338,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,999,193.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,161,048 shares of company stock worth $35,034,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex by 1,517.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,193 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Vertex by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after buying an additional 666,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 637,075 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,311,000 after acquiring an additional 452,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,651,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,454,000 after acquiring an additional 404,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

