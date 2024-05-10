Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $5,171,799.75 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $5,171,799.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,892.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.26, for a total transaction of $5,497,849.50.

On Thursday, April 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $5,914,122.50.

On Monday, February 12th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25.

COIN opened at $210.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.68 and its 200-day moving average is $169.71. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

