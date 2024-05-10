Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Magna International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,105 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Magna International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 22.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

