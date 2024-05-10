Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of DECK stock opened at $874.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $876.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.81.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,479 shares of company stock valued at $18,687,559. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

