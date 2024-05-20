Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after buying an additional 779,722 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.66. 448,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $61.84.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

