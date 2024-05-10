Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.67.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $106.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $106.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $3,396,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6,477.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.