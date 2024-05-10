Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $2,861,360.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 996,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,205.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,942.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 996,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,205.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 73,321 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

