United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $180,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $139.40 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.58 and a one year high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

