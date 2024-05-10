Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Talphera Trading Down 1.0 %

TLPH stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.46. Talphera has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Talphera will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

