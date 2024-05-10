Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TLPH
Talphera Trading Down 1.0 %
Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Talphera will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
About Talphera
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Talphera
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.