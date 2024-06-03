International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

IMXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Money Express by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $685.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. International Money Express has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

