California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,905,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $290,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $60.15 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

