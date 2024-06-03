California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of QUALCOMM worth $260,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,316 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $208.10 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $217.43. The company has a market cap of $232.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

