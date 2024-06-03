Winslow Capital Management LLC Makes New $344.35 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,156,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $344,354,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of KKR & Co. Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 115,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,376 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,113.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 99,142.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,813,406,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $102.99 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.