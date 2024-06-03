Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $273.83 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

