Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194,223 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $376,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,168 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,853. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $455.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $457.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

