Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 77,634 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,634 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 2.2% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of ASML worth $536,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $963.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $861.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $380.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

