Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,950.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,820.83.

FFH opened at C$1,562.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$915.03 and a 52 week high of C$1,575.31. The stock has a market cap of C$34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1,496.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,345.74.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 193.642409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,138.22. In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director Christine N. Mclean bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and have sold 5,011 shares worth $6,334,563. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

