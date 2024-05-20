Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $217,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 2,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.21 on Monday, hitting $772.26. 345,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $727.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.13 and a 52 week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

