Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,441 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,489 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,993,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,328,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.56. 26,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day moving average is $175.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $190.62.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.