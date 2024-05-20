Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,801 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 492,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after acquiring an additional 842,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,205,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 715,069 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.77. 774,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

