ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE ING traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 786,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,455. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.06%.

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.