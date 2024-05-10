Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) versus Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Head to Head Comparison

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.57 billion 1.13 $258.73 million N/A N/A Global Indemnity Group $528.13 million 0.82 $25.43 million $1.83 17.50

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Global Indemnity Group 4.79% 4.32% 1.54%

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority. It also provides third-party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies through brokers/intermediaries. In addition, the company offers property and general liability products distributed using company administered systems, and includes collectibles, digital direct-to-consumer insurance coverage for owners of collections; and VacantExpress, insurance coverage for owners of properties under construction, renovation, vacant, or rented, distributed through wholesale general agents and retail agents. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.