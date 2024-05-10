BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,800.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,820.83.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,562.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1,496.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,345.74. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$915.03 and a 52-week high of C$1,575.31. The company has a market cap of C$34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 193.642409 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 5,011 shares valued at $6,334,563. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.