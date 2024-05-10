Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to Market Perform by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BPMC. Citigroup upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $108.34 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,622.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,622.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

