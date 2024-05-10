Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NCDL stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 89,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
