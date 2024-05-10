Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NCDL stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 89,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

