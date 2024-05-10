Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 343.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:ZURA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 140,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

In related news, Director Amit Munshi purchased 159,744 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,211.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 170,926 shares of company stock worth $534,998. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.