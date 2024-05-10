Craig Hallum Increases Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $44.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4 %
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tower Semiconductor
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.