Craig Hallum Increases Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $44.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 334,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

