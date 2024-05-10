SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
SNDL Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 3,434,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. SNDL has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.67.
About SNDL
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SNDL
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.