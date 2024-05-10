SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

SNDL Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 3,434,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. SNDL has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

