Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) is Karpas Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 3.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 175,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,832,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 129,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,169,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

