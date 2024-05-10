CIBC Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.36.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.02. 1,105,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,776. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The firm had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.1720841 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 400,100 shares of company stock valued at $721,019. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Stories

