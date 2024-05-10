Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $353.69. The company had a trading volume of 156,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

