iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2,988.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after buying an additional 1,001,104 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 877,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

