SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.0 million-$786.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.8 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.
SolarWinds Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:SWI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,977. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. Analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
