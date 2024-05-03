Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.31).

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.27. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

