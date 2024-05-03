Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,895,883. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 2,744,656 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 143,007 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,352,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

