FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Increased by Roth Capital

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $4.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

AMZN traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $186.19. 17,881,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,995,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 543,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,082,000 after purchasing an additional 288,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

