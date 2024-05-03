Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $9.04 on Friday, hitting $45.60. 2,194,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,345. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

