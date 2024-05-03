Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Chimerix in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 58,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,289. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chimerix by 190.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 387,638 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $6,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

