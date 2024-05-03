Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.000-20.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.5 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.0 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.35.

Amgen Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $35.47 on Friday, reaching $313.86. 4,860,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,242. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

