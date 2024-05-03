Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock traded down $17.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. 6,391,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $333,928.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at $12,485,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.